‘Wonder Woman’ Producer Charles Roven on Making the First Female Led Superhero Movie

With Wonder Woman now playing around the world, I can finally post my interview with producer Charles Roven. I wanted to post it right after I sat down with him, but since we discussed some slight spoilers, I decided I needed to wait until you had the opportunity to see the film.

During the interview, Roven talked about the development of the script, the tone, how director Patty Jenkins’ vision changed the film, the lack of deleted scenes, how the reshoots only involved small bits here and there, if there was any trepidation about having Wonder Woman kill after the backlash over making Superman a killer in Man of Steel, the stigma surrounding reshoots and long productions, future projects like Justice League, Triple Frontier and a lot more.

Check out what he had to say below. Written by Allan Heinberg with a story by Zack Snyder & Heinberg and Jason Fuchs, Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, David Thewlis, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Connie Nielsen, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, and Saïd Taghmaoui.

Charles Roven:

Goes into detail about the script development of the film, starting with two separate scripts way back when.

How did the tone of the film evolve?

Talks about how Patty Jenkins’ vision changed the film.

The lack of deleted scenes and how the reshoots only involved small bits here and there.

Was there any trepidation about having Wonder Woman kill after backlash over Superman in Man of Steel?

Talks about Atlas Entertainment and Paramount backing out of Triple Frontier.

Talks about making Twelve Monkeys at Syfy.

Justice League Talks about the impending reshoots. (*Note this interview was conducted before the news broke of Zack Snyder leaving the film).

Talks about the stigma surrounding reshoots and long production.

