Charlie Cox Speaks Out on ‘Daredevil’ Cancellation

After the cancellation of Netflix’s seminal Marvel collaboration, Daredevil, which kicked off Luke Cage, Iron Fist (both of which have also been cancelled), Jessica Jones and The Punisher (which likely will be cancelled after their new seasons air), Daredevil star Charlie Cox has spoken out about his feelings on saying goodbye to Matt Murdock.

The show was ready to go into Season 4 after a triumphant third season, having already assembled a writers room, so the cancellation caught everyone by surprise. Cox told EW that, “A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did. The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that.” He went on to say that “It’s just how business works. But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

Cox called playing the character a “dream job,” mentioning how fun it was to inhabit the conflicted hero, and how much he enjoyed the stunts and fight choreography. But he was cautious not to give any hints about what Season 4 might have held, since not only would all of that be parsed / speculated to death by fans, but also because, as he says, “I don’t [want to] give any false hope.”

Cox would, however, jump at the chance to play the character in another possible iteration. “Oh my God, yeah. I don’t know how this would happen, but maybe one day we could pick up the baton and do it again.”

