Charlie Day on ‘Hotel Artemis’, Cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung, and ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Season 13

With Hotel Artemis opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Charlie Day for a video interview. During the wide-ranging conversation, he talked about getting to work with writer-director Drew Pearce, his friendship with Sterling K. Brown, what it was like working with cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung, filming in downtown Los Angeles, who ruined the most takes, memorable moments from filming, and so much more. In addition, he revealed what some of the episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13 are about, including how they’re filming a two-parter that deals with the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl.

If you’re not familiar with Hotel Artemis, the film takes place in a near-future Los Angeles and revolves around a secret members-only hospital that caters to criminals. Run by The Nurse (Jodie Foster), the hospital has various rules (including no weapons and no murdering other patients) that are put into question when an object of great value enters its gates. The film also stars Sterling K. Brown as “Waikiki,” Dave Bautista as “Everest,” Sofia Boutella as “Nice,” Jeff Goldblum as “The Wolf King/Niagara,” Brian Tyree Henry as “Honolulu,” Jenny Slate as “Morgan,” Zachary Quinto as “Crosby,” and Charlie Day as “Acapulco.” Hotel Artemis arrives in U.S. theaters on June 8th.

Check out what Charlie Day had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Charlie Day: