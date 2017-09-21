Charlie Hunnam on ‘Papillon’, the Egregious Privatization of the Prison System, and ‘Children of Men’

0

One of the many films to premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was director Michael Noer’s Papillon. Based on the international best-selling autobiography, and a remake of the Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman 1973 film, the movie follows the epic story of Henri “Papillon” Charrière (Charlie Hunnam), a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance with quirky convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega (Rami Malek), who in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon’s escape, ultimately resulting in a bond of lasting friendship. The film also stars Yorick Van Wageningen, Roland Møller, Tommy Flanagan and Eve Hewson.

Shortly after seeing the film at TIFF, I sat down with Charlie Hunnam for an exclusive video interview. He talked about his busy year, what he remembers about making Children of Men, how much he learned working with cinematographer Darius Khondji, the reason he agreed to star in Papillon after originally being apprehensive about the project, how the film explores the fundamental nature of love, and more. In addition, Hunnam talks about the various projects he writing and his aspirations to direct.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

