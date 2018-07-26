Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska to Lead ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot

0

Elizabeth Banks has found her angels. The actress/filmmaker signed on to direct a Charlie’s Angels reboot for Sony back in 2015, but the project is now firming up as Variety reports that Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott (Power Rangers), and Ella Balinska (Midsomer Murders) have been set to play the three leads. Banks will direct and star as Bosley in this redo, which she also co-wrote with Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider’s Web), working from earlier drafts by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas.

This is actually pretty terrific casting if you ask me, and marks Stewart’s first return to blockbuster territory since 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman. After wrapping the Twilight franchise, Stewart turned her attention towards more indies and features from international filmmakers, resulting in critically hailed performances in films like The Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper. She’s dabbled with more commercial fare in pics like American Ultra and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, but Sony no doubt has franchise potential in mind for Charlie’s Angels, so signing on here was no minor decision.

Scott impressed with her turn as the pink ranger in the recent Power Rangers reboot, and she subsequently nabbed the role of Jasmine in Disney’s upcoming Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin. Balinska is the freshest face of the bunch, but she’s got a handful of British projects under her belt.

This Charlie’s Angels reboot will focus on “the next generation of Angels” and will nod to the legacy of the franchise as it positions the Townsend Agency as a global force, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients with offices and teams worldwide. This offers the potential for follow-up films to either continue focusing on this specific trio, or branch out to another team in a different office.

Filming will likely begin before the year is over as Sony has already staked out a September 27, 2019 release date.