‘Charlie’s Angels’ Adds Patrick Stewart to Play Another Bosley

The cast for Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot, and the latest piece of casting provides some info about the setting. We previously reported that Banks would be playing Bosley alongside the eponymous angels with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott (Power Rangers), and Ella Balinska (Midsomer Murders) set for the lead roles. Today, THR reports that Patrick Stewart has joined the cast, and will also be playing Bosley.

How will this work? Because this isn’t the same old Angels. In the upcoming reboot, the Angels are no longer a female-fronted detective agency as they were in the TV series and the McG movies. This time around, the Townsend Agency is “a security and intelligence service that has teams around the world,” and this story will focus on one team. Each team is led by a “Bosley”, who speaks for the mysterious and never seen owner of the agency. That’s a clever twist, and one that makes the Angels seem bigger, and certainly more appropriate for 2018 than a detective agency, which is a bit old-fashioned. Plus, if you need to draw people back in, you don’t want to do a retread of what’s come before.

Plot details are still scarce. We don’t know what the Angels will be tackling in this movie, although presumably it will be more along the lines of a spy-action movie if the Townsend Agency now deals with “security and intelligence”. Per THR, “Banks and Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider’s Web) wrote the script, working off of earlier drafts by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas.”

Stewart, for his part, has been keeping busy. He was recently announced as the lead in a new Star Trek series where he would reprise his beloved character Jean-Luc Picard. He’s also playing Merlin in Joe Cornish’s The Kid Who Would Be King.

The upcoming reboot of Charlie’s Angels is due to open on September 27, 2019.