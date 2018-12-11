‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Wraps Filming with Behind-the-Scenes Photo

0

Director Elizabeth Banks announced that her Charlie’s Angels reboot has wrapped filming with a behind-the-scenes photo showcasing the new trio of ass-kickers: Kristen Stewart (Personal Shopper), Naomi Scott (Power Rangers), and Ella Balinska (A Modern Tale). Banks also stars as the reboot’s Bosley along with Patrick Stewart who will be playing another Bosley, except balder. (Presumably.) The revamp of the 2000 film—which itself was based on a 1970s TV series—comes from a script by Banks and Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider’s Web).

Banks’ take on the story will be a tad different from the original film and its 2003 sequel, both of which starred Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore, and Cameron Diaz in the three primary roles. This update on the material, the Angels are actually“a security and intelligence service that has teams around the world,” with each team led by a different “Bosley.” The reboot was originally slated for a September 2019 release date, but Sony moved the project into November to do box office battle with Tim Miller‘s untitled Terminator reboot at Paramount.

Check out the photo below. Charlie’s Angels—which also stars Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Jonathan Tucker—kicks its way into theaters on November 1, 2019.

