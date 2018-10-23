‘Terminator 6’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Set the Same November 2019 Release Date

0

After yesterday’s news that Warner Bros. had shifted the release date of Wonder Woman 1984 back to a Summer 2020 release, leaving a vacuum in the early November 2019 calendar, it now seems that not one but two big-screen reboots have set their sights on the vacant date. The Wonder Woman sequel was previously set for a November 1, 2019 debut, a date that will now see Paramount’s currently untitled Terminator picture battling alongside Sony’s Charlie’s Angels reboot.

The sixth Terminator flick actually moves up two weeks on the calendar as it had previously been set for a November 15, 2019 release, so Paramount must be feeling pretty good about Tim Miller‘s take on the material. As for Charlie’s Angels, the Elizabeth Banks-written/directed contemporary take had a September 27, 2019 debut locked down, but Sony has apparently moved it to a more competitive slot. We’ll keep our eyes on the 2019 release date calendar as it invariably changes over the next few months, but one of these pictures might just blink first rather than go head to head.

Here’s how the news broke earlier today:

Ladies, you have company. Paramount’s UNTITLED TERMINATOR PROJECT also targets Nov. 1, 2019 (was Nov. 15), just hours after Sony’s CHARLIE’S ANGELS planted their flag on that date, which WONDER WOMAN 1984 recently departed. Sit down, grab some popcorn–this is good stuff. — Exorcist Relations (@ERCboxoffice) October 23, 2018

