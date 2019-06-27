‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer Has a New Team Suiting up for Director Elizabeth Banks

0

Sony Pictures has released the first Charlie’s Angels trailer. The new adaptation of the 70s TV series stars Kristen Stewart (Personal Shopper), Naomi Scott (Power Rangers), and Ella Balinska (A Modern Tale) with director Elizabeth Banks stepping in as the new Bosley, the go-between for the Angels and their employer, Charlie. However, in this new version, Charlie’s Angels has gone worldwide as an independent security and intelligence service,” each with its own teams and led by a different Bosley.

It’s a very bad sign when the first trailer for you movie is making a point to highlight the hot new single that will come with the film rather than the film itself. While I’m rooting for this movie, it doesn’t feel particularly fresh or new. While I’m all for strong women getting to be action heroes, a film still needs a distinct personality and so far I’m not seeing one from Charlie’s Angels. I’m certainly not seeing anything that would lure people to a reboot of Charlie’s Angels when they already skipped a reboot of Men in Black and Shaft. Maybe later marketing will be more encouraging, but for now, it looks like Sony may have a flop on their hands.

Check out the Charlie’s Angels trailer below. The film opens November 15th and also stars Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, and Jonathan Tucker.

Here’s the official synopsis for Charlie’s Angels: