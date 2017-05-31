Charlize Theron Delivers an Epic Beatdown in Extended ‘Atomic Blonde’ Clip

0

John Wick co-director David Leitch is giving Charlize Theron the badass assassin makeover in Atomic Blonde, the espionage actioner based on Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart‘s graphic novel “The Coldest City.” From a screenplay by Kurt Johnstad (300), Atomic Blonde stars Theron as MI6’s most lethal assassin, Agent Lorraine Broughton, who is sent to deliver a priceless dossier in Berlin with the help of embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) and gets caught up in a web of international intrigue and deception.

Atomic Blonde debuted at SXSW earlier this year to mixed reviews, but critics pretty much unanimously praised Theron’s physically demanding performance and the action direction by Leitch. Watch this clip and it’s easy enough to see why. Theron proved she can sell a beating in Mad Max: Fury Road, and she’s putting those skills to the test in the combat-driven action of Atomic Blonde.

Atomic Blonde also stars James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones, and arrives in theaters on July 28. Watch Theron deliver a world-class ass-kicking in the extended clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Atomic Blonde: