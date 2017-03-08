Charlize Theron Is a Cold War Combatant in the First Look at ‘Atomic Blonde’

0

Charlize Theron is going from shaved-headed, post-apocalyptic warrior in Mad Max: Fury Road; to a high-octane, leather-clad villain in The Fate of the Furious; to a Cold War-era killer in her latest effort, Atomic Blonde. This adaptation of the graphic novel “The Coldest City”, helmed by stunt choreographer-turned-director David Leitch (John Wick), sees Theron as “Lorraine Broughton, a top-level spy for MI6, who is dispatched to Berlin to take down a ruthless espionage ring that has just killed an undercover agent for reasons unknown.”

The first images of Theron in action–and alongside co-star James McAvoy–have appeared today, showing off an early look at the 80s-era spy thriller. Here’s why Theron purchased the rights to the story a few years back:

“I hadn’t seen another character like her out there,” Theron says. “She doesn’t apologize for anything. We made her strong and feisty. She’s cheeky. These were

all things I responded to.”

Neither Leitch nor Theron are strangers to action movies, though the star did have to go through some tough training to play the part:

“It’s refreshing to find an actor who can do these long, long takes, memorize the choreography, maintain the character, and deliver a performance,” Leitch says. “She’s extraordinary.”

Theron’s take on the training:

“Let’s be honest, I got my ass handed to me every day. I cracked through two of my teeth in the back of my mouth from clenching so much that I had to have massive dental surgery right before we left for Budapest to shoot the film.”

Sounds intense! Also starring John Goodman, Toby Jones, Sofia Boutella and Eddie Marsan, Atomic Blonde will debut at SXSW this weekend before opening in theaters on July 28th.

Check out the first images from Atomic Blonde below (via EW):

Here’s the official synopsis for Atomic Blonde: