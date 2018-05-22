Charlize Theron to Play Megyn Kelly in Annapurna’s Fox News Movie

0

Well it was inevitable I suppose—it’s time for the Fox News Movie, apparently. Deadline reports that Charlize Theron will portray news anchor Megyn Kelly in Annapurna Pictures’ untitled film about the women working at the Fox News Channel, and the sexual harassment they experienced at the hands of chairman Roger Ailes, who resigned in disgrace in 2016 amid the revelation of allegations about his behavior.

The film has Oscar-winning The Big Short co-writer Charles Randolph penning the script, who’s been working on the movie since before Ailes’ death. The film will boast an ensemble cast of people playing the notable figures at Fox News during the scandal, which kicked off when ex-host Gretchen Carlson filed a $20 million sexual harassment against Ailes and continued when Kelly—another prominent figure at the network—appeared to back up Carlson’s claim with her own experiences. This saw a flood of notable women at Fox News departing the notoriously conservative network for gigs at other channels like MSNBC and NBC.

Jay Roach is directing the film, which is a pretty swell fit given that the Austin Powers filmmaker has been enmeshed in the world of modern politics recently with HBO films like Game Change, Recount, and the upcoming Fire and Fury TV series adaptation about the Trump Administration’s first year in office. Roach’s most recent theatrical film was the Bryan Cranston-fronted true-story drama Trumbo.

Theron is simply the first piece of the puzzle as no other casting has occurred, but she’ll no doubt be a big draw for folks eager to see this story told. It’ll be interesting to see who they get to play Ailes—if they’ll go the Christian Bale route and cover someone up with prosthetics, or find someone with a similar likeness and build.

Annapurna will court controversy long before this Fox News Movie happens, however, as they’ll be releasing director Adam McKay’s Backseat this fall, which chronicles the life of Dick Cheney with Bale playing the former Vice President.