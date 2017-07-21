Charlize Theron to Guest Star on Seth MacFarlane’s Sci-Fi Series ‘The Orville’

0

Well, this is a surprise. Charlize Theron will reunite with her Million Ways to Die in the West co-star/director Seth MacFarlane for a guest starring role on his upcoming FOX sci-fi spoof series, The Orville. Per EW, the details of her role are being kept under wraps but her episode is expected to air in the fall.

Theron has largely steered clear of the small screen throughout her career. She had a guest arc on Arrested Development in 2005 and executive produced the short-lived Netflix series Girlboss. She will also executive produce David Fincher‘s Netflix crime drama Mindhunter, but otherwise, Theron has kept her attentions focused on the film industry for the last few decades. Earlier this year, Theron starred in Fate of the Furious and her latest film, the combat-heavy spy actioner Atomic Blonde, arrives in theaters later this month.

As for The Orville, the comedy series stars MacFarlane, who also wrote the pilot script and serves as executive producer, as Planetary Union officer Ed Mercer, a down on his luck divorcee who finally gets the chance to command a ship, only to find out the first officer assigned to his ship is none other than his ex-wife (Adrianne Palicki). The pilot episode was directed by The Jungle Book and Iron Man helmer Jon Favreau. The Orville also stars Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon), Mark Jackson, J. Lee, Halston Sage, and features the voice of Norm Macdonald.

