‘Charmed’: Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock on The CW Reboot

One of the many shows to visit this year’s Comic-Con was The CW’s reboot of Charmed. Inspired by the original series, the reboot centers on three sisters in a college town who, after the tragic loss of their mother, discover they are powerful witches. As you might expect, the sisters will use their powers to vanquish demons and protect the innocent. The series stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock and Rupert Evans.

Shortly before their Comic-Con panel, Diaz, Jeffery, and Mantock came by the Collider Studio for an exclusive interview. They talked about coming to the con for the first time, how their version of Charmed is different from the original, having the advantage of modern VFX, if they will exist in the same universe as the CW superhero shows, what show they’d love to guest star on, if they collect anything, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by an extended trailer for the show.

Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock:

Have they been to Comic-Con before?

What has it been like?

How they start shooting the season August 9th in Vancouver.

How is this version of Charmed similar and different from the original show?

How they have the advantage of modern VFX.

Where are they filming the show?

Since they’re airing on The CW, have they asked if they exist in the same universe as the superhero shows?

Did they hear what will happen in the full season when they filmed the pilot?

What show would they like to guest star on?

Do they collect anything?

