Watch Trailers for New CW Series ‘All American’ and the ‘Charmed’ Reboot

0

Today during its upfront presentation, The CW announced its fall schedule, as well as the first synopsis for Season 4 of Legends of Tomorrow and the big news that next year’s Arrowverse crossover will introduce Batwoman and Gotham City. But wait! There’s more!

The network also debuted two new trailers for its upcoming series Charmed (a reboot) as well as All American, which is a high school football-based drama. It also announced the upcoming Legacies, a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals (basically “The Next Generation”), the synopsis for which you can read below along with the new trailers. The series will premiere this October: