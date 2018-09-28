Exclusive Poster for ‘Chef Flynn’ Looks at the Rise of a Cooking Prodigy

Today, we’re pleased to debut the poster for the upcoming documentary Chef Flynn. Cameron Yates’ movie looks the rise of Flynn McGarry, a young chef who was establishing his own supper club at age 12 before staging at the top restaurants in major cities before the age of 16. The documentary pairs home footage from McGarry’s mother Meg along with new footage to paint a fascinating portrait of surprising culinary talent.
I caught the film back at Sundance, and enjoyed it, writing:
The movie finds its footing when Flynn is finally in New York City and the friction between him and Megan reaches new heights. Instead of a mother’s loving gaze of her precocious child, we’re getting a documentary filmmaker showing the difficulties of running a kitchen. Flynn is no longer a sweet child listing off fancy menu items; he’s yelling at his staff saying, “I wish I had a thousand fucking hands right now,” and calling his mother by her first name.
Chef Flynn opens in various theaters throughout the fall.
Here’s the official synopsis for Chef Flynn:
While many of his peers were still playing with toy cars, Flynn McGarry was creating remarkable gastronomic delights at his home in Studio City, California. Enjoying unwavering support from his mother Meg, an artist who documented every step of his distinctive journey, he devoted himself entirely to his creative passion. Flynn loved to prepare elaborate dinners for friends and family and soon became known as the “Teen Chef,” establishing his own supper club at age 12 and being featured in a New York Times Magazine cover story at age 15. Before he was 16, he had staged in top restaurants in Los Angeles, New York, and Europe. But critics soon emerged who challenged Flynn’s rapid ascent in the culinary world, threatening to distract him from his dream. Pairing Meg’s exhaustive home videos with intimate vérité footage, director Cameron Yates (The Canal Street Madam) creates a collage of Flynn’s singular focus and one-of-a-kind childhood. The result is a uniquely comprehensive portrait of a young star’s rise as seen from the inside.