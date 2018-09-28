Exclusive Poster for ‘Chef Flynn’ Looks at the Rise of a Cooking Prodigy

0

Today, we’re pleased to debut the poster for the upcoming documentary Chef Flynn. Cameron Yates’ movie looks the rise of Flynn McGarry, a young chef who was establishing his own supper club at age 12 before staging at the top restaurants in major cities before the age of 16. The documentary pairs home footage from McGarry’s mother Meg along with new footage to paint a fascinating portrait of surprising culinary talent.

I caught the film back at Sundance, and enjoyed it, writing:

The movie finds its footing when Flynn is finally in New York City and the friction between him and Megan reaches new heights. Instead of a mother’s loving gaze of her precocious child, we’re getting a documentary filmmaker showing the difficulties of running a kitchen. Flynn is no longer a sweet child listing off fancy menu items; he’s yelling at his staff saying, “I wish I had a thousand fucking hands right now,” and calling his mother by her first name.

Check out the poster below. Chef Flynn opens in various theaters throughout the fall. Click here to see when it’s coming to a theater near you.

Here’s the official synopsis for Chef Flynn: