First ‘Chef Flynn’ Trailer Serves Up Cameron Yates’ Sophomore Documentary Effort

When Cameron Yates’ documentary Chef Flynn premiered at Sundance earlier this year, our own Matt Goldberg called it “a real-life Ratatouille” and “a remarkably intimate look at trying to raise a young superstar” in his review. The film, which is Yates’ follow-up after 2010’s The Canal St. Madam, centers on up-and-coming super-chef Flynn McGarry and his family. Chef Flynn is about a young man’s singular focus and distinctive path through childhood, sharing a rare view of an aspiring chef’s successful rise from the inside. And now you can get a look at the documentary yourself thanks to the first trailer.
Chef Flynn is an interesting film just for the fact that documentaries often have the benefit of looking back over many years’ worth of a story, be it a historical event or a notable person. But the title culinary superstar has already done more to further his career than many do in their entire lives, and he’s done it before turning 18. So while Chef Flynn will likely serve as an enticing appetizer to introduce the young chef’s story with the world, the main course is yet to come as his fans, friends, and family will be looking to see just what he does next. (Be sure to see what the McGarrys and the filmmakers had to say in Steve Weintraub‘s Sundance interview here.)
While many of his peers were still playing with toy cars, Flynn McGarry was creating remarkable gastronomic delights at his home in Studio City, California. Enjoying unwavering support from his mother Meg, an artist who documented every step of his distinctive journey, he devoted himself entirely to his creative passion. Flynn loved to prepare elaborate dinners for friends and family and soon became known as the “Teen Chef,” establishing his own supper club at age 12 and being featured in a New York Times Magazine cover story at age 15. Before he was 16, he had staged in top restaurants in Los Angeles, New York, and Europe. But critics soon emerged who challenged Flynn’s rapid ascent in the culinary world, threatening to distract him from his dream. Pairing Meg’s exhaustive home videos with intimate vérité footage, director Cameron Yates (The Canal Street Madam) creates a collage of Flynn’s singular focus and one-of-a-kind childhood. The result is a uniquely comprehensive portrait of a young star’s rise as seen from the inside.