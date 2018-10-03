Chelsea Peretti Is Leaving ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

0

The terrific comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine may have gotten a new lease on life when NBC picked up the show following Fox’s cancellation, but fans are still in for a bit of heartbreak. Actress Chelsea Peretti revealed on Twitter that she won’t be returning to the show as a series regular in Season 6, meaning we’ll be seeing far less of Gina Linetti when the show returns. Peretti left the door open for Gina to return, nothing this exit “doesn’t mean [she] won’t ever be back.”

B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 3, 2018

confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. ❤️It is hard for me to know exactly what to say. Perhaps Emmy Rossum said it best when she wrote about Shameless (I bolded the extra relevant parts in her quote below): — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 3, 2018

Dan Goor reiterated Peretti’s comments in a statement of his own:

From the moment Mike Schur and I decided to create this show, we wanted Chelsea Peretti to be a part of it, and she always will be. She has brought so much to her amazing, hilarious, unique portrayal of Gina Linetti, which is not surprising since she is one of the funniest people in history. We have tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to a character who can only be described as “The human embodiment of the 100 emoji.” While it’s sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next. Also, I know for a fact this isn’t the last we’ll see of Gina Linetti. I mean, she got run over by a frickin’ bus, and she only missed like a week of work.”

No specific reason was given for Peretti’s departure, but she was absent for a chunk of the show’s fifth season when the actress went on maternity leave. It’s possible that NBC’s last-minute pickup hinged on cutting costs, which in many instances means cutting regular cast members, or it’s also possible Peretti just felt it was time to move on to other things. Again, no specific reason was given for the exit so this is all conjecture.

Peretti’s presence will be sorely missed as she was one of the many highlights of a truly wonderful show, and there’s no way she could ever be replaced. The writing on Brooklyn Nine-Nine is consistently surprising, so it should be fun to see how Gina’s exit goes down.

The 18-episode sixth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will debut midseason.