‘Child’s Play’ TV Series in the Works from Don Mancini and David Kirschner

Chucky has been brewing up fresh batches of nightmare fuel for moviegoers for thirty years, and now the pint-sized terror is finally set to bring his quips and kills to TV. Bloody Disgusting reports that franchise creator Don Mancini is working with long-time franchise producer David Kirschner to develop a TV series inspired by the iconic killer doll. Brad Dourif, who has voiced Chucky in every Child’s Play film, is also set to return for the series.

According to Mancini the series was “deliberately set up at the end of the last movie.” (If you need a refresher on how that all went down, be sure to check out my breakdown of the crazy Cult of Chucky ending) Mancini, who has written every film in the franchise as well as directing Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, also made it clear that the series’ “tone is dark and disturbing.” The filmmaker is no stranger to dark and disturbing television, having written and produced for NBC’s Hannibal and Syfy’s Channel Zero.

Mancini expanded,

“We plan to use Child’s Play in the title… We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy.”

BD also reached out to Kirschner about the project, who confirmed that the series isn’t a reboot, but a continuation of the Chucky story. Per the report, the plan is for an 8-episode, hour-long series that will keep continuity.

Kirschner also talked a bit about his decades-long collaboration with Mancini.

“I don’t think there’s a relationship that lasted this long. I’m incredibly excited about the series and to explore a world in which we’ve never done before. […] Don has taken the franchise in a wonderfully frightening direction. He seems to outdo himself every time.”

No word yet on when or where we might see the Child’s Play TV series pop up, but it’s an exciting prospect all the same, especially for a long-running horror franchise that has endured without reboots or remakes thanks to a willingness to continually adapt. The end of Cult of Chucky was certainly rich with opportunity for continuing the story, so I have no doubt Mancini has plenty ideas of where to go from here.