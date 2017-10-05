NYCC: Watch the ‘Child’s Play’ / ‘Cult of Chucky’ Panel Live

0

The Child’s Play franchise has been around for almost thirty years, and it has made Chucky, the doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer, a household name and a horror icon. The horror series has spawned six sequels including the latest installment, Cult of Chucky, which hit DVD earlier this week.

Now the series is stopping by New York Comic-Con with creator Don Mancini and cast members Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, and Alex Vincent sharing their thoughts and memories of bringing the evil doll to life.

Here’s the official copy for the panel via NYCC:

Wanna Play? Fans of the world’s most demonic doll are in for another blood-spattered treat as Chucky continues his reign of terror behind the locked doors of an insane asylum in the all-new, unrated movie CULT OF CHUCKY. Join Chucky Creator Don Mancini as well as franchise cast members Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly and Alex Vincent as they share their thoughts on nearly 30 years of Chucky’s horrific and bone-chilling reign of terror in the CHILD’S PLAY saga. The filmmaker and cast will take fans deeper into Chucky’s twisted universe and reveal how the demented toy became even more deranged in the latest gruesome chapter, CULT OF CHUCKY (available on Blu-ray & DVD October 3rd). It’s time to join the CULT OF CHUCKY!

And here’s the official synopsis for Cult of Chucky:

Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica (Fiona Dourif) is wrongly convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new group therapy tool — a “Good Guy” doll — a string of grisly deaths plague the asylum and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar-nominee Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

