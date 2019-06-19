‘Child’s Play’: Brian Tyree Henry on Bizarre Tech That Could Be Deadly in Chucky’s Hands

0

Brian Tyree Henry is taking over! Not only was he part of the Academy Award winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse last year, but in 2019 he’s got Child’s Play, Superintelligence and Joker hitting theaters, Godzilla vs. Kong arriving in 2020, and it also looks as though he’s going to be part of A Quiet Place 2 as well. An impressive line-up no doubt, but what makes these opportunities extra special for Henry is that he’s a long time fan of some of these properties. His passion was on display full force when we spoke for the release of Into the Spider-Verse back in December, and the same is true for Child’s Play now, too.

Henry steps into the Lars Klevberg-directed film as Detective Mike Norris. His mother (Carlease Burke) lives in the same building as Karen (Aubrey Plaza) and Andy Barclay (Gabriel Bateman), and he winds up being put on the case when home sweet home is plagued by a string of murders. Little does Mike know though, the murders are the handiwork of an unlikely suspect – a Buddi doll named Chucky (voice by Mark Hamill).

During that Spider-Verse interview, Henry assured me that there was no need to worry about the continuation of this iconic horror franchise so it was a real treat to reconnect after having seen the film. During our chat, Henry ran through a list of unusual tech he uses that could be quite deadly in Chucky’s hands, where his passion for the genre came from, the creative freedom he had working with Klevberg and loads more. You can watch it all in the video interview at the top of this article. Child’s Play hits theaters on June 21st. Be sure to keep an eye out for my chat with Plaza and Bateman coming later this week on Collider!

