First Image from the ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot Reveals the New Chucky

0

Production is underway on the Child’s Play reboot, and MGM and Orion Pictures have released the first image of the new, reimagined Chucky doll. Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) directs this redo, which was scripted by Kung Fury scribe Tyler Burton Smith and finds Aubrey Plaza playing a mother who gives her son (Gabriel Bateman) a doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Brian Tyree Henry also stars in the film, which boasts IT producers Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg.

The new Chucky doll is…fine? He’s different enough from the original Chucky to know this is a reboot, but there’s still enough familiarity so that it’s not entirely jarring. There’s been a bit of a backlash to the entire idea of this reboot given that the Child’s Play franchise was still going strong—the seventh installment, Cult of Chucky, was released in 2017, written and directed by Child’s Play writer Don Mancini.

Nevertheless, MGM and Orion no doubt look to reach a wider audience with this redo, and this first look is enticing. Klevberg made his feature directorial debut with the horror film Polaroid, based on his own short, but that film still hasn’t received a theatrical release so we don’t exactly know what to expect from Child’s Play.

For now, enjoy a tease with the first image below. What do you think, folks? Sound off in the comments below.