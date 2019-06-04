‘Child’s Play’ Clip Shows Chucky Taking over a Smart Home

0

Orion has released a new clip from Child’s Play. The upcoming reboot takes a smart-home spin on the killer doll story where the same basic premise remains of a child who receives a doll, but it turns out the doll has a sinister intent.

In this clip, you can see that the kid, Andy (Gabriel Bateman), is already wise to the fact that Chucky (voiced by Mark Hamill) is up to no good. You can also see that Chucky has the new power to control other smart devices, which is spooky, I guess. What’s kind of a bummer about this scene is how it’s pitched so overtly. Maybe in the full feature, you get something that builds the tension, but in this clip, it’s just Chucky hopping from one device to the next. And when you make the terror so reliant on smart home devices, it seems like a problem that could be solved with a simple update patch. It’s not great that I still don’t know if this movie is sci-fi, where the problem is malfunctioning software, of horror, where there’s a supernatural cause for the killer doll. But hey, at least you get to hear Hamill as Chucky, and unsurprisingly, he’s really good at it.

Check out the Child’s Play clip below. The film opens June 21st and also stars Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry.

Here’s the official synopsis for Child’s Play: