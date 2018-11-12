First ‘Child’s Play’ Poster Reveals the Reboot’s Release Date

0

Orion Pictures has released the first poster for the upcoming Child’s Play reboot along with the film’s release date: June 21, 2019. Yes indeed, the studio must be bullish on that redo because not only is that release date smack dab in the middle of the summer movie season, it’s the same day that Disney is poised to release Toy Story 4.

This “update” of the iconic horror film stars Aubrey Plaza as a mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Lars Klevber (Polaroid) directs from a screenplay by Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury), and the film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman, Beatrice Kitsos, Ty Consiglio, and Carlease Burke.

This poster maintains the same font as the original film, and I do like the idea that this poster is a bit throwback in nature. We’ve already seen the new version of the doll, which is certainly different from the original iteration but probably necessary if Orion hopes for this film to stand alone and potentially start its own franchise. It’s got stiff competition, as the Child’s Play franchise as it is now already has a legion of fans.

As for the release date, that’s certainly a bold decision on Orion’s part—especially since Sony already has The Grudge remake set for release on the same weekend. There’s no way two horror remakes open on the same weekend, so one of these films will likely move.

But Orion is likely betting that adults are kind of over the Toy Story franchise and will instead turn out for Child’s Play. It could certainly pan out, and we’ll find out for sure next summer. For now, check out the Child’s Play reboot poster below.