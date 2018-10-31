‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Cast on the Timeless Nature of the Show

0

-

With Chilling Adventures of Sabrina now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to sit down with Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis to talk about the show. During the interview, they talked about how the show jumps right into the world of Sabrina, how they never reveal what year they’re in and the timeless nature of the show, if they like knowing the arc of the season or finding out script by script, and more.

Plus, towards the end of the interview, they play a round of “Ice Breakers“, which included questions like which TV show they would want to play a guest spot on, what they collect, what’s the background photo on their phone, and more.

Here is the official synopsis of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, wrote the script for Chilling Adventures and executive-produces alongside CW kingpin Greg Berlanti.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis: