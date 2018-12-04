‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale’ Trailer Teases Christmas Ghosts and an Evil Santa

0

Surprise, witches! Before the second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops on April 5, 2019, a special Christmas episode will further those chilling adventures of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and Netflix has the trailer to prove it. The holiday special, titled A Midwinter’s Tale, astral projects its way on to the streaming service on December 14.

If this new footage is anything to go by, A Midwinter’s Tale will continue on the magical madness that made Sabrina‘s first season such a delightfully batty time. Miranda Otto‘s Aunt Zelda is lighting a yule log to keep Christmas ghoulies from climbing down the chimney, Santa is stuffing a bag over Sabrina’s head, and some type of pale-faced, dead-eyed horror is stalking Ambrose Spellman (Chance Perdomo) like his name was Ebenezer Scrooge. And is that Krampus I see? Man, do I love a good Krampus story.

Sabrina—which comes from the mind of Riverdale EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also wrote the comic—has proven to be one of the better original series to hit Netflix in recent years. In her review of season one, Collider’s TV Editor Allison Keene called it “a delight and an obsession,” noting that “the scariest thing about it is just how good it is.”

Check out the trailer below. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Tati Gabrielle, Lucy Davis, and Chance Perdomo.

