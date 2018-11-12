‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Christmas Episode Coming to Netflix Next Month

0

If you’re sad that you’ve finished your binge of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and have no more episodes to watch, rest assured knowing you’ll get to see a brand new episode next month! Indeed, while Season 2 of the series won’t arrive until sometime next year, Netflix announced today that a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas episode is in the can and will be released on December 14th! It’s called Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale, obviously.

Further details are unclear at the moment, but creator/showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to announce the news himself, noting that this is a particularly special episode. Since filming on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 began before Season 1 was even released, it’s possible they went ahead and shot this Christmas special first, then dove into shooting the second season. Either way, I can’t wait.

Dropping Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s first season just before Halloween was a brilliant decision by Netflix, as the holiday-specific programming created a sense of urgency to watch this new series rather than simply adding it to your queue and getting around to it four or five months from now. So it’s nice to see them doubling down on that idea with a Christmas special, and given that Sabrina is a gorgeous and wonderfully theatrical show, it seems like the perfect fit for a Christmas episode—even if it is all about Satan.

Sabrina remains one of the better shows to come out of Netflix, and I’m eager to dive into Season 2 whenever that drops. The casting is terrific, the production design phenomenal, and the tone is just right (whereas sister series Riverdale is a bit too campy for my taste). So while I would’ve watched pretty much anything Sabrina-related at this point, a Christmas episode is mighty exciting.

The episode drops as part of a Christmas programming bonanza that includes other Netflix series like Neo Yokio (with the special Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas) and the debut of Fuller House Season 4, the premiere of which is Christmas-themed. Oh yeah, and there’s also that “Kurt Russell as Hot Santa” movie The Christmas Chronicles, so your Christmas needs will be well met by the folks at Netflix next month.

Check out Roberto’s tweet below, followed by a Netflix Christmas sizzle reel that reveals footage from the new episode.