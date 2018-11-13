‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Christmas Special Teased in First Images

0

The Halloween holiday season may be over, and with it your first binge-watch of the excellent Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but there are more holiday treats in store for fans of the witchy-watchy show. As we recently reported, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa‘s spellbinding adaptation will be airing a special Christmas episode this December. The one-off, fittingly titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale, can be glimpsed in a batch of new images from the upcoming hour.

Starring Kiernan Shipka, Lachlan Watson, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Tati Gabrielle, Miranda Otto, and Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale arrives on Netflix December 14th. The special arrives as part of the platform’s Christmas programming blitz, which includes Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas, Kurt Russell‘s take on Santa in The Christmas Chronicles, and other holiday classics.

Check out an early look at the Christmas special in these first images (via TV Line):

