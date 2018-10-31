‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina': Kiernan Shipka Explains Sabrina’s Surprising Finale Choice

0

Be aware there are spoilers for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina finale.

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is always going to surprise you. The teen witch at the heart of Netflix’s new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series is a fearless do-gooder and champion of the oppressed who’ll do whatever it takes to do the right thing. Including sometimes, maybe doing the wrong thing? The question of how far you should go to right a wrong is a recurring theme throughout the series (prime example: Sabrina resurrecting Harvey’s brother and it all going terribly, horribly wrong), but her boldest move yet came in the final minutes of the Season 1 finale.

As the last big play in her manipulation tactics Miss Wardell (Michelle Gomez) — or more accurately, Lilith, aka Madame Satan wearing Miss Wardell’s face — resurrects the hanged Colonial witches known as the Greendale Thirteen to summon the Crimson Avenger (and thus kill every firstborn in Greendale). After spending the entire season laying the path for Sabrina to turn to the Dark. It didn’t work in time for Sabrina’s Dark Baptism, but by calling the Greendale Thirteen, Madame Satan’s plans finally come to fruition. Sabrina signs her name in the Dark Lord’s book and commits to her life as a witch.

It’s quite a surprise after she spent all season fighting tirelessly for her free will and way to bridge the gap between her mortal and witch life. What’s more, Sabrina effectively severs her ties with the mortal world, gets herself a snazzy new hair do and a gothy makeover, and struts in with the Weird Sisters like she’s queen of the Academy of Unseen Arts. It seems, in many ways, like Sabrina is turning her back on all the things she fought for — but not according to actress Kiernan Shipka, who explains that Sabrina’s surprising finale decision marks a major change in her life but it’s actually an act of empowerment.

“We are going to see a big change,” Shipka told The Hollywood Reporter. “It is so significant, but it’s not Sabrina resigning. It’s Sabrina taking on a bigger, greater challenge because she has an agenda.” Remember, Sabrina has always said she wants to use her powers to trick Satan himself, and as we saw in the finale those powers are really something. After she signs her name in Satan’s book, Sabrina conjures hellfire — one of only four witches ever to do so according to the series — and incinerates the Greendale Thirteen without breaking a sweat.

“It took the season for her to realize her own power, what she could do with it, how she could change things,” Shipka continued. “I think that’s the major difference from the second episode to the 10th. It’s the fact that now she’s more herself than ever, and she knows that in this moment the only thing that she can do is make this decision because she’s going to use it get her way and what she thinks is right.”

What do you guys think? Do you agree with Shipka’s take on those final moments? Do you think it’s in character for Sabrina to sign her name in the book? Sound off in the comments

