First ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Images Reveal Netflix’s Witchy Woman

Netflix has released the first images from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina—the streaming network’s reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch—and they are, well, they’re chilling, actually. A+ for branding. The series, which sees Kiernan Shipka taking over the lead witchy role, has so far emphasized the horror aspects over the whimsy of the original series, and these first images are dark. Literally, but also in the sense that there is clearly some spooky happenings going on out there in the woods.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see the finished product’s tone. Chilling Adventures is technically a CW project in the same vein as Riverdale; that series’ showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, wrote the script for Chilling Adventures and executive-produces alongside CW kingpin Greg Berlanti. But Sabrina landed on Netflix because of shows like Riverdale, Supergirl, and The Flash performing like gangbusters when they hit the streaming service shortly after airing on the network.

Netflix compares Chilling Adventures tonally to horror staples The Exorcist and Rosemary’s Baby. On the CW, this would probably just mean Satan is hot now and fucks often. But Netflix, for better or worse, is a creator’s playground, meaning we might be looking at something with the already-entertaining wonkiness of Riverdale with the ambition to go absolutely balls-to-the-wall.

Check out the images below. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina—which also stars Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, and Ross Lynch—debuts on Netflix on October 26.

