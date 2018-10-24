Watch: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Opening Credits Wonderfully Blend Comics & Horror

0

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is almost here, and to celebrate, Netflix is giving everyone a peek of the series’ opening credits. And they’re good. They almost make me not want to skip them with each episode, and yet … Sabrina itself is so good that you won’t want to wait to dive into each new hour. (You can read my glowing review of the first season here).

The spooky credits are an homage to the comic (and the original Archie comic, as you’ll see at the end), but blends that with illustrations of the show’s cast members. It’s spooky, horrifying, beautiful, and mesmerizing. And it gives you a very solid idea of what the rest of the series is like — macabre in many ways, and yet, also playful.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood, and premieres Friday, October 26th on Netflix.

Check out the intro sequence below, as well as the full season synopsis:

