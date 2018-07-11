First ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Poster Reveals the Netflix Series

0

The first poster for the upcoming Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been released online, and it’s pretty darn great. The show was conceived as something of an offshoot of The CW’s insanely popular Riverdale, which offered up a stylistic and moody take on the Archie comics. But rather than adapt Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a straight spinoff on the CW, the producers changed course and decided to make the series for Netflix instead. This decision was made in part based on the strength of the CW’s shows on Netflix, which is a result of a lucrative pact the CW made with Netflix to bring new seasons of its original series to the streaming service very soon after they wrap up their broadcasts.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hails from the same creative team that made Riverdale: writer/showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, director Lee Toland Krieger, and executive producer Greg Berlanti. Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka fills the titular role, and we expect a similar moody and visually striking spin on the comics material—although with the supernatural element and Netflix freedom, we could see an even more ambitious take. The series has already been renewed for a second season and indeed is shooting both Season 1 and Season 2 back to back, but so far the producers have been mum about an official crossover with Riverdale since the series are technically on different networks.

We’ll possibly be getting our first look at a trailer fairly soon as the show is expected to debut sometime this year. For now, this evocative poster does the trick. The series also stars Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto as Sabrina’s aunts Hilda and Zelda, respectively.