‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 2 Is Already Filming, Will Have a “Different Spin”

Have you already binge-watched Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? What’s taking you so long? No, don’t listen to me — savor this series, it’s so delightful. But we may not have to wait forever for Season 2. For those who are unaware, the series was picked up for 2 seasons by Netflix when it was first ordered. And even though Season 1 only just premiered, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 is already filming.

Bloody Disgusting spoke with Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka who revealed that they are filming the second season of the Netflix series right now, and added:

“We went straight into the second season from the first and it’s been really so exceptionally fun to film, especially given the fact that I feel like we’re already in such a rhythm from coming out of the first season that to jump right into the second one was really, really fun and just a great opportunity to keep the momentum going. We definitely… Sabrina definitely changes and shifts a lot. Her growth is very evident and the second season definitely has a different spin on it than the first season. They’re very different from each other.”

That’s surprising, since it wasn’t clear how many episodes Season 1 would run until very recently (seeming to suggest that the two seasons might just flow from one to the other with a definitive ending). That’s not in fact the case, although it’s slightly worrying to hear that Season 2 might be so different from Season 1, which is really excellent and balanced the right tone between horror and humor. But never fear — once you see the Season 1 finale everything will become clearer:

“I would just say that, without giving too much away, because it would be a bit of a spoiler, the way that Sabrina’s life takes certain turns and certain decisions she makes inform the second season. The finale of the first season sets up a lot. It goes in a different direction. We see more different characters. It deals with a different side of things.”

Collider will be on the set of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 next month to interview the cast, so stay tuned for more information then!

