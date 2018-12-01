‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed in Teaser Trailer

0

The cat, as they say, is out of the bag. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will return for a second season on April 5, 2019, according to a teaser trailer released by Netflix. The series—which stars Kiernan Shipka as the titular teenage witch trying to decide between her mortal life and the delicious Satanic world of magic—also has a Christmas special coming up on December 14.

This is delving into *spoiler* territory so begone if you’re not caught up: Chilling Adventure‘s debut season ended on a shocking note, with Sabrina officially inking her name into the Dark Lord’s book and signing herself over to Satan himself. “We are going to see a big change,” Shipka told THR about her character’s choice. “It is so significant, but it’s not Sabrina resigning. It’s Sabrina taking on a bigger, greater challenge because she has an agenda.”

It appears season 2 is certainly going to pick up that thread, with the teaser showing off a Sabrina who has gone wonderfully goth. “Since when do you wear black? Trying to be edgy?” asks Miranda Otto‘s Zelda Spellman.

Check out the teaser trailer below. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Tati Gabrielle, Lucy Davis, and Chance Perdomo.

