The ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 2 Trailer Reveals the Consequences of Dark Baptism

Whether you want to call it Season 2 or (as Netflix does) “Part 2,” all I know is that I’m excited for the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The new set of episodes, which will be dropping in just a few short weeks, will be exploring the fallout from Sabrina’s choice to go through with her Dark Baptism — things that are far more shocking than just her new white hair.

I thought the first season (and even the someone lackluster Christmas special) were cozy fun, even an unexpectedly accurate representation of a life lived in faith. But these new episodes look like they are really leaning into the darkness, with gruesome and grisly scenes teased, as Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is seduced by the darkness and her growing power. Things look even more disturbing that aspects of Season 1, but will we see Sabrina start to pay for some of these decisions and alliances she’s made, or will it all just be revelry? Originally based on the Archie comics character, we do know that the new Sabrina comics have been pretty dark.

According to the official synopsis:

Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world. Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle with between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal Harvey Kinkle. Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale. And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question…relationships, identity, true intentions…when the devil’s work is at hand.

Check out the trailer below; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (a.k.a. CAOS) returns April 5th on Netflix.