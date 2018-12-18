‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 on Netflix

0

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina train just keeps rolling, which is a nice Winter Solstice gift. On the heels of a very fun first season and a somewhat disappointing (but still cozy) “Midwinter’s Tale” holiday special, Season 2 has already been filming, and will launch in April. But today, Netflix reassured fans that there will be plenty more Sabrina to come, announcing that the series has been renewed through Season 4.

Now, probably for contractual reasons, Netflix doesn’t refer to these as “seasons” but “parts.” So technically, that was Part 1 that we just finished, and Part 2 coming in April. If you want to follow Netflix’s specific semantics on this, then the series has been renewed through “Part” 4, for a total of 16 more episodes. Because they film back-to-back, you could name Parts 3 and 4 as “Season 2,” but … that’s just unnecessarily confusing. But whatever they want to call it is fine, because breaking the show down into those bite-sized chunks is great for storytelling.

According to a press release, Sabrina creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of the renewal: “Praise Satan! I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch. And I’m thrilled to be continuing to tell Sabrina’s chilling adventures with our incredible cast and crew, led by the unstoppable Kiernan Shipka.”

AND NOW, A MESSAGE FROM SALEM: pic.twitter.com/2g5YtEaB4w — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 18, 2018

