9 Spoilery Questions We Have After ’Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina delivered a thrilling ride through the highs and lows of one special teenage witch, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), as she navigated some pretty intense life choices for a 16 year old. Sabrina’s first season on Netflix explored how the half-witch could live in both the mortal and magical realm, and even reconcile those opposing forces within herself. And yet, a choice must always be made, and by the finale, it seemed like Sabrina had finally made a decision regarding The Path of Light or The Path of Night.

That choice will have major repercussions for the upcoming second season (which is already filming), and the show’s finale left us with a lot of questions for how it all might play out. Plus, there were quite a few shocking new revelations that we need to discuss. Those questions and more are below, and if you aren’t caught up through the Season 1 finale yet, stay away! Spoilers ahead.