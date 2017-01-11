First ‘CHiPs’ Trailer Finds Dax Shepard and Michael Peña Hitting the Road

0

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first trailer for CHiPs, a feature film adaptation of the TV series of the same name. Dax Shepard wrote, directed, and stars in the action comedy as Jon Baker, who was played by Larry Wilcox in the TV series that ran from 1977 to 1983. He’s joined onscreen by Michael Peña as Frank Llewelyn “Ponch” Poncherello, played by Erik Estrada in the TV show, and the story finds the two partnered up as officers of the California Highway Patrol. Shepard’s Baker is a beaten-up professional motorbiker who’s looking to put his life back together, while Ponch is an undercover Federal agent investigating a heist that may or may not be an inside job.

I can’t say I was a fan of the original series, but this looks like a fun enough film if a little too rooted in “straight men having gay/intimate moments” as a source of humor. Even so, I’m willing to give it a chance, especially considering how easy it is for a trailer to misconstrue the tone of a film in favor of appealing to mass audiences. And to be honest, I’d be watching this movie no matter what based on the appeal of Peña’s comedic timing alone.

Check out the CHiPs trailer below. The film also stars Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Jessica McNamee, Ryan Hansen, David Koechner, Michael K. Williams, and Vincent D’Onofrio. CHiPs opens in theaters on March 24th.