‘CHIPS’ Red-Band Trailer Has the Jokes about Eating Ass

Warner Bros. has released a CHIPS red-band trailer in the hopes that they can make this unfortunate comedy look even moderately interesting. The film stars Dax Shepard (who also directed and wrote the script) and Michael Pena as California Highway Patrol officers Jon Baker and Frank “Ponch” Poncherello, respectively. Together, the new partners investigate a heist that may have its roots inside their department. Hijinks ensue.

Between CHIPS and the upcoming Baywatch, two R-rated comedies based on cheesy TV series, it’s become even more clear that 21 Jump Street shouldn’t work anywhere near as well as it does. That movie is a modern classic that gets better on every viewing, and while it does use swear words and dirty jokes, it doesn’t rely exclusively on those things. In fact, it’s funniest moments tend to be when it’s just unabashedly weird and endearing. Meanwhile, this CHIPS trailer has not one, but two jokes about eating ass, because I guess that’s the cutting edge of comedy? I really like Shepard and Pena, but this movie looks dreadful.

Check out the CHIPS red-band trailer below. The film also stars Rosa Salazar, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, and Vincent D’Onofrio. CHIPS opens March 24th.

