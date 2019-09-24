A24 Taps ‘Slut’ Filmmaker Chloe Okuno to Direct Horror Movie ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

0

A24 has tapped Chloe Okuno to rewrite and direct a horror movie titled Bodies Bodies Bodies, Collider has learned.

Kristen Ropuenian wrote Bodies Bodies Bodies, which follows a group of friends who find themselves under attack while playing drinking games in a cabin in the woods.

Okuno is the writer-director of the 2014 short film Slut, which followed a naive young girl who becomes the target of a murderous sociopath when she attempts to reinvent herself to impress the boys in her small Texas town.

A24 is developing a strong track record as a brand among the horror community, and the distributor’s highest-grossing film to date remains Ari Aster’s Hereditary, while Midsommar and The Witch aren’t far behind.

Okuno is represented by Verve and Circle of Confusion, while Ropuenian is repped by CAA.

More to come…