Chris Evans to Star in and Executive Produce Apple Limited Series ‘Defending Jacob’

0

Another Marvel actor is heading to television. Captain America himself Chris Evans has signed on to star in and executive produce a new limited series at Apple called Defending Jacob, per Variety. The show is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by author William Landay, which tells the story of a father whose 14-year-old son has been accused of murder. The book is described as a legal thriller, as the father’s faith in his son is tested when evidence begins to mount.

Mark Bomback, whose screenplay credits include War for the Planet of the Apes and The Wolverine, is onboard to create, write, and executive produce the series, and he’ll serve as the showrunner. Oscar-nominated The Imitation Game and Passengers helmer Morten Tyldum, meanwhile, will direct. This isn’t Tyldum’s first foray into TV—he recently directed the pilot for Amazon’s Jack Ryan series. But for Defending Jacob it sounds like he’ll be directing every episode. Bomback, meanwhile, most recently wrote the upcoming Netflix film Outlaw King starring Chris Pine.

Apple has ordered Defending Jacob straight to series, as it has all of the shows it’s announced thus far. What Apple hasn’t announced is how, when, or where anyone will be able to watch any of its original content. The industry is bracing for Apple’s entry into the original film and TV game as they’ve roped in high-profile talent like Damien Chazelle, M. Night Shyamalan, and Francis Lawrence, but we still have no idea how the content will be consumed.

Evans, meanwhile, is coming off a surprisingly brief turn in Avengers: Infinity War, and all bets are off when it comes to his character’s fate in Avengers 4. He may be hanging up the shield for good, but Evans has always kept busy with a diverse range of projects in between his Marvel duties, so this Apple news isn’t confirmation of anything re: his MCU future. Still, I’d be surprised if he stuck around the Marvel universe much longer.

This news does come after word broke that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is going to be overseeing limited series runs of popular MCU characters who haven’t yet gotten their own standalone movies, like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Those shows will debut on Disney’s streaming service, which launches sometime in late 2019.