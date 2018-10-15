Chris Evans Insists His Spoiler-y ‘Avengers 4′ Wrap Message Is Not a Spoiler

0

Sales of smelling salts assumedly rose at a drastic level last week when Chris Evans tweeted a heartfelt message that seemed to indicate Avengers 4 would be the death of Steve Rogers, a.k.a Captain America.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

To quell the ensuing uproar, Evans is somewhat backtracking, not on the sentiment but the fact that the tweet was a spoiler in the first place. Speaking at Chicago’s ACE Comic-Con, the actor clarified that Avengers 4 is not the end of Captain America, but also maybe it is, who’s asking anyway [via THR]:

“I should clarify that, I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler, and I should clarify that, regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would’ve tweeted the exact same thing…That last day of filming really was a very emotional day. It was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies — this unbelievable tapestry — and you feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel, and I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect, but I am neither confirming nor denying anything.”

Personally, I think there are three ways to look at this:

1) The still-untitled fourth Avengers movie is not Evans’ last under the red-and-and-blue mask and he’s genuinely heading off false expectations. I fully believe Chris Evans would post a heartfelt message on the last day of filming no matter the situation. Chris Evans is one of the most earnest human beings alive. Dude probably writes a teary farewell message every time he steps out of an Uber.

2) Captain America does, in fact, die in Avengers 4 but the Marvel Spoiler Brigade kicked down Chris Evans’ door and demanded a backtrack. One of the only solid truths in Hollywood is that Disney doesn’t fuck around with spoilers. I once asked Tom Holland for the title of the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel and came home to a full scene from Steamboat Willie keyed in the side of my car. Completely true story.

3) Captain American actually does die in Avengers 4 and Chris Evans tweeted out a semi-spoiler knowing it was a semi-spoiler and now he’s taking it back as some kind of anti-marketing logic to drum up even more attention for Avengers 4. And here I am, overanalyzing it on the internet. Damn that chiseled blonde-haired genius.