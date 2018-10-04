Chris Evans Joins Daniel Craig for Rian Johnson’s Murder Mystery ‘Knives Out’

0

Chris Evans is joining Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson in the “let’s take a break from major studio franchises for a moment club,” for Johnson’s Knives Out, Deadline is reporting. The murder mystery, written and directed by Johnson — who will make it before he sets off to helm his new Star Wars trilogy (like in November) — will also take place before Craig shoots Bond 25. And of course Evans is just coming off filming Avengers 4, which could be his last Marvel movie (will Cap survive? I mean truly is there any way at this point?)

Plot details for the movie — which Ram Bergman will co-produce — are still under wraps, but it’s considered one of the hottest Hollywood projects out there (and I mean, why wouldn’t it be?) Media Rights Capital just bought the world rights to the project at the Toronto Film Festival, with MRC’s co-presidents of film Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman saying: “We have been massive fans of Rian and Ram’s since we saw Brick and have been pursuing them ever since. Knives Out is such a fun, inventive and entertaining film and we are thrilled to partner with Rian, Ram and Daniel on this exciting, original project.”

Johnson also praised the casting of Craig back when we first reported that detail, saying, “I have been a huge fan and always wanted to work with him and as I worked on the script, trying to get it right, Ram and I were wringing our hands over who could be the detective. Then, serendipitously, we heard Daniel might have a small window, and it worked out. He’s an actor of extraordinary range, and we are looking forward to the fun of finding that modern detective, and collaborating with Daniel on creating a new Poirot.”

Sign me up for all of this, and stay tuned for more details on Knives Out as we know them.