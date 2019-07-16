First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’ Stars Chris Evans’ Beard & More

0

Chris Evans is here for The Red Sea Diving Resort and he brought his beard along with him as a special guest. Written and directed by Emmy Award-winner Gideon Raff (Homeland, Prisoners of War), the film is inspired by a series of real life events but takes the shape of an entertaining and thrilling spy story. You can get a sense of the movie’s tone thanks to the first-look trailer below.

In a cinematic style that aims to transport audiences to the early 1980s in Ethiopia, The Red Sea Diving Resort follows the efforts of both the Ethiopian community and Mossad agents in smuggling refugees out of the war-ravaged country and into Israel. The title location, an abandoned holiday resort in Sudan, served as a front to carry out the incredibly risky but absolutely necessary operation. If you’re familiar with films like Hotel Rwanda and Argo, the influences of which are felt here, then The Red Sea Diving Resort definitely seems like one you should add to your wish list ASAP. Though it you just want to make sure you don’t miss Evans’ beard in action, that’s perfectly acceptable, too.

Also starring Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Kenneth Williams, Michiel Huisman, Alex Hassell, and Mark Ivanir with Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley, The Red Sea Diving Resort arrives on Netflix this July 31st.

