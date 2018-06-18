Chris Hardwick Pulled from AMC and Comic-Con Following Abuse Allegations

0

The new season of Talking with Chris Hardwick was supposed to premiere on AMC this week, but that’s no longer happening. In the wake of very serious and incredibly upsetting abuse allegations from Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra last week, AMC announced that it has pulled the talk show while the network “assesses the situation.” Moreover, AMC said in a statement that Hardwick will no longer be moderating the planned AMC and BBC America panels at San Diego Comic-Con next month, which were to include panels for The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and Doctor Who.

The statement from AMC reads thusly:

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, Talking With Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”

NBC is also assessing the situation with regards to the Hardwick-hosted game show The Wall, with production on the new season of that series not planned to begin until September, so they have some time.

Hardwick’s name was also scrubbed from the About Us section of the website Nerdist, although Hardwick hasn’t had operational involvement in the site for years.

Dykstra penned a lengthy essay last week in which she detailed disturbing allegations of abuse and sexual assault at the hands of Hardwick, who subsequently released his own statement denying the claim of sexual assault but not exactly addressing the allegations of abuse.