Chris Hardwick Will Return to AMC as ‘Talking Dead’ Host

Chris Hardwick will return to his hosting duties for AMC, following an internal investigation by the network into allegations of emotional abuse and sexual assault from ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

AMC released a full statement [via THR], noting Hardwick would resume his role on the Talking Dead after-shows as well as Talking With Chris Hardwick:

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking With Chris Hardwick. We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Yvette Nicole Brown—who replaced Hardwick in his usual yearly Comic-Con panel gig and was scheduled to serve as new Talking Dead emcee—will still host the Walking Dead preview special on August 5 and appear as a guest on the August 12 episode of Talking Dead.

In a widely-shared June post on Medium, Dykstra detailed a relationship—Hardwick was never named—filled with abuses ranging from emotional manipulation to career black-balling to physical assault. The actress ended her post by with a call for an apology:

To the man who tried to ruin my future: A sincere and heartfelt apology could have made my last four years a hell of a lot easier. The person I used to date would try to sue me due to pride- I would not recommend it. I have audio/video that will support and prove many of the things I’ve stated in this post. I’ve chosen not to include it for your sake, in the hopes that the person you’ve become will do the right thing.

In the aftermath, Hardwick released a statement of his own, denying all allegations.