Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon Saddle up for War in ’12 Strong’ Trailer Teaser

Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon are saddling up for war in the first look at the new war drama 12 Strong. Based on Doug Stanton‘s 2009 best-selling historical account Horse Soldiers, 12 Strong comes from producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Nicolai Fuglsig.

The film stars Hemsworth as Green Beret Captain Mitch Nelson, a man sent on a dangerous mission to Afghanistan in the harrowing days after the 9/11 attacks. In the unfamiliar terrain of the rugged mountains, Nelson and his team must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Navid Negahban) to form an alliance and join forces in the fight against their common adversary, the Taliban and their Al Queda allies. The soldiers have to overcome cultural differences and a mutual distrust, but the American soldiers also have to learn to use the tactics of the Afghani horse soldiers in order to defeat their shared enemies.

“It’s a fascinating story. These guys went in with the strong possibility that they would not be coming back,” Bruckheimer told USA Today. “They had to go through these mountain passes the only way they could do it, on horses.”

“It’s one of the few tales out of our current history that shows how America can respond in a positive way, helping people,” Bruckheimer said. “They went in there and got the job done, driving the Taliban out and changing the war.”

12 Strong arrives in theaters January 19, 2018 and also stars Michael Pena, Trevante Rhodes, Geoff Stults, Austin Hebert, Jack Kesy, Laith Nakli, Fahim Fazli, Yousuf Azami, Said Taghmaoui, Elsa Pataky, and William Fichtner. Watch the new trailer teaser below: