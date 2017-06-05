Chris Hemsworth Continues to Delight in Goofy New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set Video

0

When you think of comedic relief, you don’t usually think of a guy that looks like Chris Hemsworth, but the Australian actor has proved himself quite the versatile performer in recent years. If it weren’t for Ghostbusters, a film that intentional skewered those kinds of typecasting and gender roles, we might never have known what a delightfully goofy charm Hemsworth has behind those Marvel muscles and God of Thunder good looks.

With Taika Waititi‘s Thor: Ragnarok just around the corner, we’re probably about to get a healthy dose of Hemsworth’s comedic timing the Waititi’s singular flair for smart silliness, which the duo proved is a knockout combo in the short film Team Thor. For now, you can tide yourself over with a funny little set video from Joe and Anthony Russo‘s Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently filming at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Hemsworth is throwing Civil War shade (and action figures), check it out in the video below.

Infinity War is slated to land in theaters May 4, 2018 and the untitled Avengers 4 will follow on May 3, 2019, but we’ll see Thor back in action before long when Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theaters on November 3, 2017.

Just stumbled across a little secret Avengers rehearsal by the @therussobrothers A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

