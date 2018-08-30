Chris Hemsworth to Star in Action-Thriller ‘Dhaka’ Directed By Chris Evans’ Stunt Double

0

Tough as it may be to remember that Chris Hemsworth is not an Australian Thunder God in real life, the man does have an MCU adjacent slate to fill (Sorry, Star Trek). THR reports that the next project on the Thor actor’s schedule is Dhaka, a Netflix action-thriller set in India written and produced by Avengers: Infinity War directors The Russo Brothers. The film will mark the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, a longtime stunt coordinator who also served as stunt double for Chris Evans in both The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War.

According to THR, Dhaka “tells of a weary mercenary named Rake (Hemsworth) who is hired to save the son of a businessman in India.”

First of all, Rake is a fantastic name for an action character and if Chris Hemsworth kills a man on-screen with a rake this movie should win an Oscar. Second of all, it’s worth noting that a very similar scenario to Dhaka‘s development ended up giving the world John Wick, the best modern action franchise that doesn’t involve Tom Cruise trying to kill himself for realskies.

Chad Stahelski co-directed the first John Wick along with fellow stunt performer David Leitch, and then took over the helm solo for John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick 3: Parabellum. Before that, Stahelski was an in-demand stunt coordinator and Keanu Reeve‘s double for the first Matrix film (and martial arts coordinator on the sequels). Leitch, for his part, went on to direct Atomic Blonde, which had stunts coordinated by…Dhaka director Sam Hargraves.

Basically, Chris Hemsworth’s new movie both has shades of and is directly helmed by a network of people who know how to beautifully and brutally shoot people getting their heads blown off. Hargrave is definitely untested as a director so Dhaka is a bit of a crapshoot, but people slept on the first John Wick movie, too, and now Keanu Reeves is charging down 5th Avenue on a goddamn horse for a third movie.