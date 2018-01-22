WTF: Chris Hemsworth Joins Danny McBride in New ‘Dundee’ Trailer

0

It’s becoming especially difficult to tell the difference between satire and reality these days. Is Chris Hemsworth really starring with Danny McBride in a Crocodile Dundee revival? It that too ludicrous to even suggest or could they really have pulled something this absurd off in secret?

Last week, the internet collectively scratched its head and chuckled when a trailer for the so-called Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home dropped unexpected online and introduced McBride as “Brian Dundee”, the supposed son of the 1980s action headliner Crocodile Dundee. Now, a new trailer has appeared on the freshly updated official website (font work still questionable), introducing Aussie superstar and fierce competitor in the Battle of the Chrises, Chris Hemsworth as “Wally Jr.”, a local outback expert who joins Brian on the search for his missing father. Per the original announcement, Paul Hogan is also returning.

“Working on this new Crocodile Dundee has been a dream come true. Being a proud Australian, the movie is legendary and I am honored to be a part of this next

chapter,” Hemsworth says in a press release.

Yeaaaaaah. I don’t know, guys. Again, that seems like a jokey statement. I don’t think Crocodile Dundee is exactly a revered figure in Australia. I’ve always heard he goes up there with “Shrimp on the Barbie” and Fosters Beer as a piece of cringey cultural misrepresentation. Speaking of beer, the safe money seems to be on this whole thing being a Super Bowl promo of some kind. If not, hats off. At this point, the movie being real would be the best possible version of this prank.

Here’s the Dundee synopsis via the website: